Saba Azad Joins Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan And His Family For Christmas Pyjama Party | PHOTOS

Christmas 2024 is here and so are B-town celebs' photos celebrating the festival with their family and close friends. The latest celeb to offer a sneak peek into their celebrations is Pashmina Roshan, who made her debut alongside Rohit Saraf in Ishq Vishk Rebound. She is the cousin of Hrithik Roshan and often the family celebrates the festivals together. This Christmas was no different as this year too the Roshan family came together to celebrate the festival. Hrithik's sons Hridaan and Hrehaan, and girlfriend Saba Azad also joined the get-together.

It's a pyjama party at the Roshans' residence on Christmas

Pashmina has shared a set of two photos on her Instagram that shows the Roshans and Saba Azad in red night suits, while Hrehaan, Hridaan and Eshaan can be seen in matching checkered maroon night suits, Suranika, Saba and Pashmika opted for a bright red pyjama set. Hrithik stood out in a red and black checkered night suit paired with a black cap and sunglasses. Sharing the photos, Pashmina wrote, "Have a holly jolly Christmas," followed by a heart emoticon.

Pashmina also shared a photo of a decorated Christmas tree and captioned it as "Milk and cookies out," followed by a heart emoticon.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What is Hrithik Roshan busy with?