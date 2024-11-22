Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Attend Family Wedding, Deva Actor Grooves To Gandi Baat | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor's Viral Video: The actor and his wife Mira Rajput are currently taking time off from professional commitments to partake in a wedding festivity. On November 21, the couple was spotted dressed in traditional outfits as they made their way to a wedding. Shahid, who is known to be one of the best dancers in the Hindi film industry, flaunted his moves at the pre-wedding functions as well.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput enjoy being ‘ladkiwaale’

On November 21 Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the pre-wedding festivities of the former's cousin. The Farzi actor was dressed in a traditional all-white pyjama-kurta. His wife, Mira, on the other hand, opted for a simple yet chic floral outfit.

Mira took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities. One particular video that caught social media attention was the one where the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor Shahid grooved to his 2013 song Gandi Baat with the bride-to-be. The duo could be seen recreating the song's hook step. The video is now doing rounds online.

All about Shahid Kapoor's family

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with their children | Image: Instagram