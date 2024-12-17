Published 09:23 IST, December 17th 2024
Sonakshi Sinha Hits Back At Mukesh Khanna For 'Distasteful' Comments On Her Father Shatrughan Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media account to pen a long note against Mukesh Khanna who recently targeted her father for her not knowing Ramayana well.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Sonakshi Sinha took her spat with Mukesh Khanna public. The actress took to her social media account to pen a long note against the veteran actor who blamed her father and her upbringing for not knowing an answer to a question about Ramayana in Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2019. In her note, Sonakshi warned the Shaktiman fame against passing ‘distasteful’ remarks on her father and upbringing.
Sonakshi Sinha says Mukesh Khanna himself should take lessons from Ramayana
On December 16, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram stories to directly address Mukesh Khanna's comments against her and her family. She stressed that the incident he referred to happened way in the past and should be left alone. She also blasted him for dragging his family and his father in the matter.
The actress said, "Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji ...I recently read a statement you made saying that it's my father's fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious."
She further asserted that lessons of Ramayana remain unlearnt by the actor as well. She added, "Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly, you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself... if Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi... if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison.. not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family."
'Next time you decide to say anything…': Sonakshi Sinha lashes out at Mukesh Khanna
Sonakshi Sinha concluded her note by writing, “And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me... please remember it's because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing. I wish you well, thanks and regards, Sonakshi Sinha,."
What did Mukesh Khanna say about Sonakshi Sinha?
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mukesh Khanna spoke about the importance of narrating religious epics to the younger generation. He added that today's generation needs Shaktimaan to guide them to make the right decisions. Without directly referring to Sonakshi he shared, "Luv Kush is the name of their bungalow. People got angry, 'She doesn't know'. I said it's not Sonakshi's fault; it's her father's fault. Why did you not tell your kids? Why did you let them be so modern?"
Updated 15:10 IST, December 17th 2024