Sonu Nigam Vents Frustration Over 'Fake' And 'Misleading' X Handle, Expresses Concern For His Family’s Safety

Singer Sonu Nigam is currently jam-packed with his shows and often shares updates with his fans on social media. The singer expressed his frustration and concern for him and his family after a fake X handle was doing rounds on internet.

Sonu Nigam expresses concern over ‘misleading’ X handle

Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a post about the fake X handle. Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption, “I am not on Twitter or X. Can you imagine a single controversial Post from this Sonu Nigam Singh, can put me or my family’s life in danger? Can you imagine to what extent this man has been playing with my name and credibility? For no fault of ours. And the press, administration, government, law, who know about this, are all Quiet. Waiting for some thing to happen and then convey condolences. Thank you."

Fans took to comment section and came out in Sonu Nigam’s support and hoped for some action. One user wrote, “Thank you sir, he did delete his tweet.. Hoping he got a lesson and doesn't do that again..”. Another user wrote, “"Waiting for some thing to happen and then convey condolences," this line is so true!”. “This needs to be dealt with legally, specially considering the fact that he has been warned many times. You should file a formal complaint and see to it that he’s penalised”, wrote the third user. For the unversed, Sonu Nigam had quit X in 2017 after citing lack of respect for freedom of speech.

Sonu Nigam’s recent performance at President’s Estate

Sonu Nigam recently performed at the newly inaugurated Open-Air Theatre in the President’s Estate. The singer even shared his happiness on his Instagram handle with a bunch of pictures. He wrote in the caption, “My country, has blessed me and family with so much. Thank you Honorable President for your love and warmth. A Devi, that's what you are. 3rd Feb 2025, is going to be etched in our souls forever as a day that brought us so much happiness and pride. Jai Hind.”