Stop This Now, Leave Us Alone: Kareena Kapoor Issues Stern Warning Against Scrutiny Of Her Family Amid Saif Ali Khan's Attack
Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to issue a stern warning to media and paparazzi on the constant scrutiny of their family.
Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor and the actor's family have been sharing health updates of the actor time and again ever since he was attacked at his residence on January 16. His wife and actress Kareena Kapoor had previously, in a statement, demanded privacy for the family to get through the tough times. However, despite the request, paparazzi and media have been shuttling between their residence Satguru Sharan and the Lilavati Hospital to share glimpses of family members. A particular video caught the attention of the Tashan star who issued a strong warning and shared another request.
Kareena Kapoor demands media, paparazzi leave her family alone
Kareena Kapoor and the family have had a turbulent past few days as Saif Ali Khan recovers in the Lilavati hospital. Media personnel and paparazzi have been camping outside their residence and the hospital to keep social media users updated on the activity. One such video featured some new toys being brought into the Satguru Sharan apartment building. This did not sit well with Kareena Kapoor.
On January 20, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a story condemning the media scrutiny of her family. The family reshared the video online and wrote in the caption, “Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone, for God's sake.” Her request has now gone viral online.
Saif Ali Khan's discharge delayed
Saif Ali Khan continues to recover after suffering multiple stab injuries during an alleged burglary attempt at his Bandra residence, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital shared a health update on Monday. While speaking to the media, Dange informed us that the actor would remain under observation for another day, and the decision to discharge him would be made in the next one to two days.
The attack took place when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor's home with the alleged intent of theft. Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine while attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid. During a press conference last week, Dange praised Saif's courage, describing how the actor walked into the hospital "like a lion" despite being covered in "blood." "He had blood all over. But he walked in like a lion with his young child. He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. He is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check. We want him to rest," Dr. Dange said. Meanwhile, according to the police, various investigation teams were formed to probe the case, and charges have been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
