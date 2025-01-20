Stop This Now, Leave Us Alone: Kareena Kapoor Issues Stern Warning Against Scrutiny Of Her Family Amid Saif Ali Khan's Attack

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor and the actor's family have been sharing health updates of the actor time and again ever since he was attacked at his residence on January 16. His wife and actress Kareena Kapoor had previously, in a statement, demanded privacy for the family to get through the tough times. However, despite the request, paparazzi and media have been shuttling between their residence Satguru Sharan and the Lilavati Hospital to share glimpses of family members. A particular video caught the attention of the Tashan star who issued a strong warning and shared another request.

Kareena Kapoor demands media, paparazzi leave her family alone

Kareena Kapoor and the family have had a turbulent past few days as Saif Ali Khan recovers in the Lilavati hospital. Media personnel and paparazzi have been camping outside their residence and the hospital to keep social media users updated on the activity. One such video featured some new toys being brought into the Satguru Sharan apartment building. This did not sit well with Kareena Kapoor.

A screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's post | Image: Instagram

On January 20, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a story condemning the media scrutiny of her family. The family reshared the video online and wrote in the caption, “Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone, for God's sake.” Her request has now gone viral online.

Saif Ali Khan's discharge delayed

Saif Ali Khan continues to recover after suffering multiple stab injuries during an alleged burglary attempt at his Bandra residence, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital shared a health update on Monday. While speaking to the media, Dange informed us that the actor would remain under observation for another day, and the decision to discharge him would be made in the next one to two days.





A file photo of Saif Ali Khan | Image: ANI