Published 12:50 IST, December 4th 2024

Taapsee Pannu-Husband Mathias Boe Enjoy Tennis Match In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

Taapsee Pannu and husband Mathias Boe were all smiles as they were spotted enjoying a match. The video is now going viral on social media.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe enjoy tennis match | Image: Instagram

Actress Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe tied the knot in March 2024 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple are often seen going on dates be it for dinners or matching matches together. Recently, the duo were seen enjoying a match and the video is going viral on social media.

Viral clip of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Box

A video has surfaced on internet in which Taapsee Pannu and her husband Mathias Boe are seen chatting and enjoying the match. The Khel Khel Mein actress Taapsee Pannu was sporting a jersey and completed her look with her hair tied in a ponytail, while her husband Mathias Boe was also sporting the jersey as well. In the video, the couple were seen watching the tennis match in which Punjab Patriots were playing.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe’s relationship timeline

Taapsee Pannu was dating badminton player and coach Mathias Boe for years before she tied the knot. Boe is an athlete who hails from Denmark. In Raunaq Rajani's show Relationshit Advice, Taapsee had shared,  "I made him my boyfriend, got him to retire, made him work for India and then once everything was done I got married to him. I sacrificed my single status for the country so that India can get a doubles badminton coach. We met around 10-11 years ago and then he proposed to me a year after we met. So nine years of engagement and none of us changed our minds and we still believe that we can stay together for most of or lives."

File photo of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe | Source: Instagram

Taapsee added, "I went outside the country for my first date with a person I barely knew. That is the craziest thing I have done in a relationship. I went to Dubai and he flew in from Denmark. He travelled 6 hours and I travelled 2-3 hours. He said that he knows Denmark and Dubai well so that was the two date places. So I thought who will go to Denmark as getting a Schengen visa is a task."

For the unversed, Mathias Bow is a Danish former professional badminton player and current coach, who has made a name for himself in the sporting world. As a player, he won numerous titles, including the All England Open Badminton Championships.

Updated 12:50 IST, December 4th 2024

