Vikrant Massey Retirement: Nepo Kids Trolled As Actor Quits Films, Netizens Say 'Sushant Ke Sath...'

Vikrant Massey Retirement: The 37-year-old actor shocked his fans and well-wishers by announcing that he is taking a temporary break from films. The 12th Fail fame took to his social media account in the wee hours of December 2 to share his decision. Since the actor did not specify the reason behind his move it led to speculations running wild online. Some fans of the actor have claimed that the star's move is driven by nepotism.

Vikrant Massey fans blame nepotism behind his decision to quit films

Vikrant Massey's decision to quit films at a time when he is arguably at the peak of his career did to sit well with social media users. Soon after the announcement, fan theories swirled regarding the reason behind the move. One prominent issue that netizens allege could have been a driving factor for Massey was nepotism.



For years now it has been alleged by social media users, cine-goers and some industry insiders that the Hindi film industry gives better opportunities and more margin of error for patrons belonging to film families. For several years, ‘outsiders’ have shared ordeals of dealing with ‘unfair treatment and hardships'. The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput also put forth the issue of nepotism and how the industry has a tendency to ‘alienate’ those who are not part of it by virtue of birth.

Fans of Vikrant Massey sniff a similar conspiracy in the 12th Fail actor's case. A user wrote, “Suddenly? Is everything alright? That's so surprising for the fans. We really like your acting and movies. We already lost a gem and talented actor like SSR. We don't want to lose you!” Another comment read, “If the bollywood mafia is threatening him or someone else,it's a practical decision to change the career rather then putting their life in danger for the sake of himself and his family.... We don't want another SSR.” Several users also trolled actors belonging to film families and stated how they go on to multiple films despite delivering flops, but outsiders are under much more pressure.

What did Vikrant Massey write in his retirement note?

Vikrant Massey, who is basking in the success of his latest film The Sabarmati Report, has decided to call it quits in acting aged 37 and shared that he realised “it's time to recalibrate and go back home.” On Monday morning, Vikrant, who will be seen in Zero Se Restart took everyone in shock after announcing that he planned to step back from acting after 2025. He penned a note on Instagram, which read: “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”