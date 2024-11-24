Published 21:59 IST, November 24th 2024
Box Office: Amaran, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Show Strong Legs Among Diwali Releases, Singham Again Trails
Box Office: Amaran, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again released on Diwali. Running in their fourth weekend now, how are the movies faring at the ticket window?
Box Office Report: The three Diwali releases - Amaran (Tamil), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again - emerged as hits, giving the ailing box office a shot in the arm. Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Amaran has emerged as one of the biggest hits from Kollywood this year, while Bollywood witnessed some respite with the twin releases on the festive occasion.
Amaran enters ₹300 crore and ₹200 crore clubs
The biopic on the life and times of Major Mukund Varadarajan has ed with the audience. In India, in 24 days, Amaran has collected ₹203.2 crore. Out of this, over ₹157 crore have come from the Tamil market, ₹42 crore from Telugu and nearly ₹2 crore from the Hindi regions.
Globally, Amaran has crossed the ₹300 crore mark, with its international collections alone amounting to ₹100 crore. The film's success is being hailed as Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's entry into the big leagues. Suriya's Kanguva, which was expected to wipe out Amaran at the box office, has been rejected by the audiences after it was released on November 14.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again: Which is in the lead?
The clash of the two Hindi films on Diwali has turned out to be fruitful. While Ajay's Singham Again led for two weeks straight, on their respective fourth weekend, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit fronted horror-comedy is now ahead in India and global collections.
According to Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has collected ₹243.7 crore at the domestic box office while Singham threequel stands at ₹238.45 crore. In worldwide figures, BB3 leads again with ₹370 crore collections and Singham Again has minted a little over ₹360 crore. Both movies have faced competition from The Sabarmati Report and Kanguva (Hindi).
