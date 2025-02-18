Ranveer Allahbadia Has to Stop Show Business For Now? What Supreme Court Said

Ranveer Allahbadia Row: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who found himself embroiled in a controversy following perverted comments during an episode of the stand-up show India’s Got Latent. The Court said that the podcaster had something "very dirty" in his mind which he ‘vomited’ on the show.

The top court also restrained Allahbadia and his associate influencers on the controversial YouTube show from airing any other episode till further orders. It directed Allahbadia to deposit his passport at the Thane police station and said he shall not leave the country without the prior permission of the court. The bench directed Allahbadia to cooperate in the probe of the FIRs lodged against him at Maharashtra and Assam .

“Petitioner or his associates shall not air any other show till further orders,” said the court.

Supreme Court Raps Ranveer Allahbadia

Hearing Ranveer Allahbadia's case, Supreme Court judge Justice Suryakant said, “The words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents and even the society feel ashamed. It shows a perverted mind. If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club the FIRs against you?”

“Are you defending the kind of language he has used,” Justice Surya Kant asked Ranveer's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, who conceded that he himself was "disgusted". The senior lawyer, however, said the question was whether the remarks constituted a criminal offence as profanity per se would not amount to obscenity.

Justice Surya Kant was on the bench along with Justice N Kotiswar Singh.

The two-judge SC bench further said, “If you can try to attain cheap publicity by saying these kinds of things, there might be others also who might want to get cheap publicity by making threats."

"What are the values of society? What are these parameters, do you even know? Society has some self-evolved values. You need to respect them… In the name of freedom of speech, no one has a licence to speak whatever they want against the norms of the society," the bench observed.