Anushka Sharma's Reaction To Viral Kohli's Performance Slump Is A Viral Meme, Internet Has A Field Day With Wife Jokes

India Vs Australia: The ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia is no less than any thriller drama. As the race reaches its 5th and final stage the game has intensified. Amid the series, Anushka Sharma has been present at all the matches of the series to cheer for Virat Kohli and team India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, when Virat Kohli fell with just 17 runs, the Sultan actress’ disappointed reaction to her husband’s wicket represented all and now surfacing as the ‘ultimate meme’ of the test series.

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Virat Kohli’s wicket turned into a viral meme

On January 3, 2025, the first day of the final Test match between India and Australia took place. Anushka Sharma was seen at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), sitting next to Virat Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, dressed in black. On her other side sat Jasprit Bumrah’s wife, Sanjana Ganesan. The three were spotted cheering and clapping for Team India.

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Virat Kohli’s wicket | Image: X

However, when Virat’s wicket fell, Anushka showed visible disappointment. While Kohli himself seemed frustrated with the dismissal, Anushka’s reaction quickly went viral. Her rock look now become a popular meme, with many sharing it alongside captions like, "She is representing us," "She is the meme queen," and "When disappointment had a face."

Anushka Sharma’s movie memes were often used when Virat Kohli fell in the matches

Anushka Sharma has faced online trolling and memes ever since she began dating Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Zero actress has also often been blamed for Kohli's "poor performance" on the field. Whenever the cricketer doesn't perform well in a match, netizens often create memes involving her.