Anuv Jain's Fans In Disbelief Over His Wedding Announcement, Say 'Humko Heartbroken Gaana Suna Kar Khud Shaadi Karli'

Anuv Jain, who rose to fame with his heartbroken songs Husn, Riha and more, surprised his fans by announcing his wedding. The 29-year-old singer keeps his personal life private and his wedding photos came as a shocker to his ardent fans. They flooded his wedding post, expressing their disbelief and asking him how would they relate to his songs, while another wrote, "Can't believe you were making sad songs while having a girl, I was feeling bad for you for these many years." However, many are happy that he has finally got his broken house fixed, referring to his song Toote Makaan. Anuv's fans have flooded his comment section with hilarious comments.

Anuv Jain's fans are going through mixed emotions

On Tuesday, Anuv Jain took to his Instagram handle to announce that he is hitched now and shared the photos from his pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. For the special day, Anuv wore a beige sherwani, while the bride wore an embroidered red lehenga and tied her hair in a neat bun. He captioned the post as "Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai…" followed by a white heart emoticon. The album includes a series of adorable candids of the couple.

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "My therapist is married now," followed by a crying emoticon. A fan questioned, "Your totey makaaan judd gye, what about us?" Another user wrote, "He proved us Toote Makaan ek bar gir jane ke bad bhi ban hi jata hai." A third user wrote, "Hum logo ko situationship or heartbroken gaan suna kar khud ne shaadi kaar liya."

"Please ab sad songs matt likhnaa!!!!! Ab please happy songs likhnaa!!!! Bhai sachme tere songs parr rona aa jaata haii!!!! Ab please for the god seak happy songs likhna!!! You are really my favourite singer!!!!!!!" the user requested the singer.

Who is Anuv Jain?