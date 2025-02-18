Ranveer Allahbadia’s Filth Parental Sex Talk Goes Nowhere In SC: 5 Totally Pincer Quotes Of Top Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday shredded influencer Ranveer Allahbadia over his filthy remarks on parental sex during a YouTube show. The bench, visibly irate, slammed his comments as reflective of a "perverted mind." Multiple FIRs have been registered against Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, following his controversial statements on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Despite seeking relief, the influencer faced a scathing rebuke from the apex court.

However, the bench agreed to the submissions of senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the influencer, that Allahbadia be protected from arrest keeping in mind the filing of multiple FIRs on the same issue as well as the death threats against him.

A furious court berated Allahbadia for his "unacceptable comments" on the show and said, "... there is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show."

"The words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents and even the society feel ashamed. It shows a perverted mind. If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club the FIRs against you?" asked Justice Surya Kant, who was on the bench along with Justice N Kotiswar Singh.

"Are you defending the kind of language he has used?" Justice Surya Kant asked Chandrachud, who conceded that he himself was "disgusted".

Supreme Court's judgement on Ranveer Allahbadia's case

Ranveer Allahbadia Case: What Transpired In The Supreme Court

Abhinav Chandrachud, senior lawyer for Allahbadia argued whether the remarks constituted a criminal offence as profanity per se would not amount to obscenity.

"If you can try to attain cheap publicity by saying these kinds of things, there might be others also who might want to get cheap publicity by making threats," the bench said.

The bench directed that no further FIRs shall be lodged against him for his comments during the YouTube show, "India's Got Latent".

Supreme Court Refrains Allahbadia

The Supreme Court barred Allahbadia and his associates from airing further episodes of the controversial YouTube show. It ordered him to surrender his passport at Thane police station and barred travel without court approval. The bench also directed his cooperation in FIR probes in Maharashtra and Assam , citing his right against multiple prosecutions.

"What are the values of society? What are these parameters, do you even know? Society has some self-evolved values. You need to respect them…In the name of freedom of speech, no one has a licence to speak whatever they want against the norms of the society," the bench observed.

Besides granting him protection from any coercive action in FIRs lodged in Mumbai and Guwahati, the bench also sought responses from the Centre, Maharashtra and Assam governments on Allahbadia's plea seeking clubbing and quashing of multiple FIRs against him.

An Assam police team was in Pune to issue a summons to Raina in connection with a case filed in the northeastern state over his now-deleted YouTube show. Raina has a house in Balewadi in Pune.

On Monday, a case was registered in Guwahati by a resident for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija. Earlier, the Mumbai police asked Allahabadia to remain present at Mumbai's Khar police station. The YouTuber is also facing a police complaint in Indore, Madhya Pradesh .

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has registered the case under relevant sections of the IT Act and sought the removal of all 18 episodes of the comedy show.

Supreme Court's Wake-Up Call