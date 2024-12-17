Badshah Slapped With ₹15,000 Fine For Traffic Violation Post Attending Karan Aujla's Gurugram Show

Badshah attended the Gurugram concert of singer Karan Aujla on December 15. The rapper ran into trouble with the police when cars in his convoy were caught in a traffic violation. As per reports, the three vehicles were driving on the wrong side of Gurugram's Sohna Road. While the rapper was not driving the car himself, he was present in one of the vehicles.

Badshah booked for traffic violation

Badshah attended the December 15 concert of Karan Aujla. A Gurugram police official confirmed to PTI that cars in Badshah's convoy were driving on the wrong side of the road which led to him being fined. The incident occurred on December 15 after the artist attended a concert by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla in Sector 68.

As per reports, the rapper and his convoy have been charged with a penalty of Rs 15,500. Police have also taken possession of the CCTV footage. The vehicles involved in the case are not registered to Badhshah and he was not driving the car.

What did the police say about Badshah's traffic violation?