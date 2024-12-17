Published 15:01 IST, December 17th 2024
Badshah Slapped With ₹15,000 Fine For Traffic Violation Post Attending Karan Aujla's Gurugram Show
Rapper Badshah's convoy was caught in a traffic violation in Gurugram which led to a Rs 15,000 challan. The rapper was attending Karan Aujla's concert.
Badshah attended the Gurugram concert of singer Karan Aujla on December 15. The rapper ran into trouble with the police when cars in his convoy were caught in a traffic violation. As per reports, the three vehicles were driving on the wrong side of Gurugram's Sohna Road. While the rapper was not driving the car himself, he was present in one of the vehicles.
Badshah booked for traffic violation
Badshah attended the December 15 concert of Karan Aujla. A Gurugram police official confirmed to PTI that cars in Badshah's convoy were driving on the wrong side of the road which led to him being fined. The incident occurred on December 15 after the artist attended a concert by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla in Sector 68.
As per reports, the rapper and his convoy have been charged with a penalty of Rs 15,500. Police have also taken possession of the CCTV footage. The vehicles involved in the case are not registered to Badhshah and he was not driving the car.
What did the police say about Badshah's traffic violation?
Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer Sandeep Kumar spoke to PTI about Badshah's traffic violation. He shared, “Yesterday, Gurugram Police had received information regarding wrong side driving by three vehicles on Sohna Road, where a music event was being held. As per the information gathered on the basis of the number plate of one of the vehicles, Gurugram Police issued a fine of Rs 15,000 for wrong side and dangerous driving. During investigation, it was revealed that it was singer Badshah's convoy. The other two vehicles had temporary registration numbers, further investigations are on."
