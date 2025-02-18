SC Tears Apart Ranveer Allahbadia Over Remarks On Parental Sex But Gives Interim Protection From Arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia after multiple FIRs were filed against him over his perverted remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Koteshwar Singh reviewed the petition, in which Allahbadia requested the consolidation of FIRs lodged against him in Maharashtra and Assam, along with protection from arrest. Though the Supreme Court granted an interim relief to Allahbadia, it came down heavily on YouTuber's disgusting comments saying, “there is something dirty in his mind”.

Ranveer Allahbadia had made obscene remarks on parents intimacy when he appeared on India's Got Latent show as a guest panel. A nation-wide outrage had erupted against Allahbadia which forced the YouTuber to issue an apology but the row didn't settle there. Post his remarks, multiple FIRs were registered against him seeking action against the YouTuber for hurting peoples' sentiments. Ranveer Allahbadia also received death threats as people declared bounty on his life. As the YouTuber continued facing the death threats, he approached the Supreme Court seeking a consolidation of the FIRs filed in Maharashtra, Assam and also protection from arrest.

What was Ranveer Allahbadia’s petition?

As per LiveLaw, Podcaster claimed in court that he has been receiving death threats and even a bounty on his life since India's Got Latent show aired, highlighting serious concerns for his safety. Ranveer Allahbadia's lawyer, Advocate Dr Abhinav Chandrachud, stated, “This is for clubbing of FIRs. The petitioner has received death threats—first in Maharashtra, then Assam, and now Jaipur... there is a reward... the offence is under the old Section 153A (promoting hatred).”

Ranveer Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court, seeking the clubbing of FIRs and protection from any punitive measures. The case has gained attention due to the severity of the threats and their implications for the safety of public figures.

SC reprimands Ranveer Allahbadia but gives interim protection from arrest

Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant reprimanded YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia saying, “there is something dirty in his mind” for making such remarks on parental sex.

“The words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents and even the society feel ashamed. It shows a perverted mind. If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club the FIRs against you,” the two-judge SC bench questioned Ranveer's counsel Abhinav Chandrachud.

“Are you defending the kind of language he has used,” Justice Surya Kant asked Ranveer's lawyer, who conceded that he himself was "disgusted".

The Supreme Court though granted interim protection to Allahbadia from arrest but directed the YouTuber to deposit his passport in Thane Police Station. It also instructed the content creator not to leave the country without the prior permission from the court.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, directed that no further FIR shall be registered against the petitioner based on the episode aired on India's Got Latent and added the YouTuber may approach local police in Maharashtra and Assam for security in case of threats.

No further FIR shall be registered against the petitioner based on the episode aired on the show India's Got Latent. The petitioner may approach the local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection of life and liberty in case of any threats. If any other FIR based on the same allegations is registered in Jaipur, the petitioner’s arrest shall also remain stayed. The petitioner must deposit his passport at Thane Police Station and shall not leave the country without prior permission from this Court.

In addition to the above, the top court directed Allahbadia to cooperate with investigations into the FIRs filed against him in Maharashtra and Assam over his alleged inappropriate comments.

Moreover, the Supreme Court prohibited Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other influencers involved in this case from releasing further episodes until further notice.

SC asks Centre on if there are plans to regulate obscene content online