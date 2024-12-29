Search icon
Published 22:03 IST, December 29th 2024

Diljit Dosanjh Dedicates Guwahati Concert To Former PM Manmohan Singh, Quotes His Shayari, 'Hazaro Jawabon Se...' | WATCH

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died on December 26 from age-related conditions, AIIMS issued a press note.

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Manmohan Singh. | Image: Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Guwahati, Assam, entertaining his fans with his performance on his hit viral Punjabi track. During the show, he paid tribute to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said he dedicated today's concert to him. Manmohan Singh died on December 26 from age-related conditions. Singh had collapsed at his home in New Delhi and was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi. On December 28, he was given a state funeral in the capital with full honours and a 21-gun salute.

Diljit Dosanjh remembers Dr Manmohan Singh during his Guwahati concert

On Sunday, Diljit took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be heard hailing the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He said, "Today's concert is dedicate to former late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He led a very simple life. He never used to answer back or talk ill mannerly which is quite immpossible in a career like politics." He mouthed one of Singh's shayari "Hazaro jawabon se mere khamoshi achi, najane kitne sawalo ki aabru dhak leti hai" and urged the youths to learn such etiquettes from him.

"Today’s Concert is dedicated to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," read the caption.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently performing his second last concert in Guwahati. He will wrap up the India leg of his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour in Ludiana on December 31. The tickets for the same were sold out within minutes.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati controversies

The Punjabi singer was embroiled in several controversies during his Dil-Luminati concerts in India. The state governments prohibited him from singing songs that promoted drugs, violence, and alcohol, at his Chandigarh concert, Diljit also raised the issue of poor infrastructure at live concert venues and his ongoing feud with AP Dhillon. 

