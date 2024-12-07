Allu Arjun's Net Worth Exceeds ₹450 Crore, Pushpa 2 Star Is A Restaurateur, Owns Production House

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. His journey, starting from Gangotri to Pushpa, has been anything but smooth. Despite various challenges, he has established himself as a cult actor in the entertainment world. This year, Killadi actor achieved the milestone of becoming India’s highest-paid actor. Few, however, are aware of his impressive net worth, which includes earnings beyond his acting career.

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun’s net worth

According to a report by Financial Express, Allu Arjun's net worth is estimated to be around ₹460 crore as of 2024. He owns a luxurious home in Hyderabad, reportedly worth ₹100 crore.

The house showcases minimalist architecture with a pristine white exterior. It features an indoor gym, a swimming pool, a home theatre, and a spacious play area for his children.

Allu Arjun | Image: X

The Pushpa 2 star is also passionate about cars and has an impressive collection of luxury vehicles. His garage boasts models like the Range Rover Vogue, Hummer H2, Jaguar XJL, and Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, among others.

From restaurant chain to production house: Allu Arjun’s success expands beyond films

Not many know, Allu Arjun is a successful restaurateur and owns a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills area.

Allu Arjun | Image: X