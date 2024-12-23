Don't Understand Why Virat Kohli Blocked Me On Instagram: Rahul Vaidya's Shocking Comment Leaves Netizens Curious

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya has left fans curious with his recent revelation in connection to cricketer Virat Kohli in a video which is now going viral on social media. Fans are confused what has led to this scenario.

Rahul Vaidya on Virat Kohli: I still don’t understand

Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a video clip of Rahul Vaidya which has baffled netizens after he revealed he doesn't know why he is blocked by Virat Kohli. He can be seen saying, "Aaj tak samajh mein nahi aaya, Virat bhai ne mujhe block kyun kiya (Till today, I still don't understand why Virat brother has blocked me). I don’t know the reason. I have never had any issues with him."

Fans took to comment section to express their opinion. One user wrote, “Run na banne ki frustration nikal di bhai tujhpe”. Another user wrote, “Albums”. “Ye kya chal raha hai bhai”, wrote the third user.

All about Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya rose to fame when he finished third on the first season of the singing reality tv show, Indian Idol. Some months after his Indian Idol stint, Vaidya released his debut album Tera Intezar, for which Sajid-Wajid composed the music. Vaidya has also sung duets like Hello Madam, I am your Adam and God Promise Dil Dola with his fellow Indian Idol runner-up Prajakta Shukre, and Shreya Ghoshal in the Bollywood film Shaadi No. 1, respectively.

File photo of Rahul Vaidya | Source: Instagram