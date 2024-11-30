Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 21:00 IST, November 30th 2024

Dua Lipa Zomato Feeding India Concert: Radhika Merchant, Neha And Aisha Sharma And More Attend

Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: Producer Apoorva Mehta, Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, Neha & Aisha Sharma stepped out for a night of music and entertainment.

Celebs at Dua Lipa Mumbai concert on November 30 | Image: Varinder Chawla

Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: Popstar Dua Lipa performed in Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on November 30. Her maiden gig in the country was in 2019. Several celebrities were in attendance at her concert, including Radhika Merchant , Anand Piramal, Sharma sisters Neha and Aisha, producer Apoorva Mehta, who came with his kids and wife, Deepti Sadhwani and many more. 

Celebs at BKC for Dua Lipa Mumbai concert | Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebs arrive at Dua Lipa Mumbai concert for a musical night

Dua Lipa is on the Asia leg of the Radical Optimism Tour, which kicked off in Singapore on November 5 and stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, India and Bangkok, before concluding in Seoul on December 5.

Celebs at Dua Lipa Mumbai concert | Image: Varinder Chawla

For her Mumbai show, Radhika Merchant and Anand Piramal arrived. Sisters Neha and Aisha Sharma also posed for the paparazzi outside the concert venue. Producer Apoorva Mehta arrived with his family - wife and daughters. Deepti Sadhwani also arrived in style. 

Dua Lipa sings her popular tracks in Mumbai

Dua Lipa performed her hit tracks like New Rules, Training Season, Levitating, One Kiss, These Walls and others during her Mumbai concert. She also debuted her new outfit, looking stunning in a white dress with silver frills. Videos of her electrifying performances have flooded social media. She also did the viral Levitating X Badshah mashup for the Indian crowds, as fans went wild. 

Dua Lipa performs in Mumbai on November 30 | Image: X

On her India trip, Dua Lipa is accompanied by her boyfriend Callum Turner. The couple stepped out in Mumbai for dinner on Friday night as they twinned in black.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:00 IST, November 30th 2024

Radhika Merchant

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.