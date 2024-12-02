DYK Vikrant Massey's Wife Sheetal Thakur Is Also On An 'Acting Break'? Last Featured In 2021 Movie

Vikrant Massey Retirement: The 37-year-old actor surprised his fans today by announcing a temporary break from films. Early on December 2, the 12th Fail star revealed his decision through a social media post. While he didn’t explain his reasons, the announcement sparked widespread speculation online. However, now many know, his wife, Sheetal Thakur is also an actress but has always liked to maintain a low profile and on a break since her marriage.

Who is Vikrant Massey’s wife Sheetal Thakur?

Sheetal Thakur comes from a Hindu Rajput family and grew up in the picturesque town of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. She completed her graduation from the University of Delhi. She participated in Femina Miss Himachal Pradesh during her college days and won the 'Miss Beautiful Smile' title. Later, the 12th fail actor's wife turned her modelling passion as a way to start he acting career.

She debuted in acting with the Punjabi film Bambukat in 2016, earning a Filmfare Punjabi nomination for Best Supporting Actress. In 2017, she starred alongside Vinay Pathak in the short film Dark Brew.

Sheetal Thakur in Shukranu | Image : IMDb

Her Hindi film journey began in 2018 with Brij Mohan Amar Rahe opposite Arjun Mathur, released on Netflix. That year, she also entered the digital space with Viu's Banned and played a key role in Season 1 of ALT Balaji's Broken But Beautiful opposite Vikrant Massey.

In 2019, she appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar original Chappad Phaad Ke and Netflix's Upstarts. She also featured in an episode of Voot's Fuh Se Fantasy and reprised her role in Broken But Beautiful Season 2.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur in Broken But Beautiful | Image: X

In 2020, she starred in the ZEE5 film Shukranu opposite Divyenndu and later appeared in the 2021 film Dilphire alongside Karan Kundra. Since her marriage, she has kept a low profile and now co-runs a children’s clothing brand.

How does Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal meet?

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey started dating in 2015, before starring together in Broken But Beautiful. They got engaged in November 2019. The couple married twice, first registering their marriage on February 14, 2022, in a private ceremony at their Versova home. Four days later, on February 18, 2022, they held a traditional wedding in Himachal Pradesh.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur | Image: X