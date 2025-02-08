Ed Sheeran Amuses Netizens By Trying Sitar For The First Time, Plays Shape Of You | WATCH

Ed Sheeran’s visit to India was not only about tours, but also learned about the country’s rich tradition. The singer who is currently on Mathematics tour shared a video playing Sitar on social media, which has now gone viral.

Ed Sheena playing Sitar video goes viral

Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him trying Sitar for the first time that too his iconic track Shape of You. He played it under the guidance of acclaimed Megha Rawest. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, “Played Sitar for the first time, had a great teacher @megarwaoot”.

Fans took to comment section and appreciated for playing the Sitar. One user wrote, “Look at this guy, learning a new instrument and smashing it”. Another user wrote, “Look at the happiness on his face”. “I love this Ed! Ravi Shankar vibes”, wrote the third user.A social media user wrote,”You'll henceforth be known as Pandit Ed Sheerankar!”.

Ed Sheeran’s tour in India

British musician Ed Sheeran kickstarted his India tour in Pune on January 30. After Chennai, he will be performing in Bengaluru on February 8, followed by a concert in Shillong on February 12. He will conclude his tour, organised by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, on February 15 with a performance in Delhi-NCR.

Ed Sheeran began writing songs around the age of eleven. In early 2011, Sheeran independently released the extended play No. 5 Collaborations Project. He signed with Asylum Records the same year. His songs including Castle on the Hill, Shape of You, Photograph, Thinking Out Loud, Shivers, Bad Habits and Perfect Duet among others, which topped the charts.

File photo of Ed Sheeran | Source: IMDb