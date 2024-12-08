Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 03:06 IST, December 9th 2024

Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Reveals Actor Was 'Never Around' When She Was Growing Up

In a recent interview, Govida's daughter Tina Ahuja shared that her father was often absent during her childhood due to his busy work schedule.

Govinda with daughter Tina | Image: X

Govinda has recently made headlines after his daughter, Tina Ahuja, shared that he was rarely present during her childhood due to his busy work schedule. In a recent interview, Tina explained that her mother, Sunita Ahuja, took on the role of primary caregiver in his absence. Their bond strengthened later when Tina started managing her father's professional affairs.

Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja revealed that he ‘was never around’ when she was growing up

In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, Tina Ahuja shared that her father was often absent during her childhood due to his busy work schedule. She explained, "People don't realise this, but my dad rarely came to my school. During those days, he was hardly around. It was always my mum handling everything, like bringing our lunch. He was either in Hyderabad or Switzerland. Spending time with him while working became my way of getting to know him better."

Govinda with his daughter | Image: X

Tina also mentioned, "People started paying me extra attention and importance. I had a company, and we were constantly involved in shows and events with him, staying fully occupied around him."

What does Tina Ahuja do?

Tina Ahuja was born on July 16, 1988, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She is an actress and costume designer. She is recognised for her work in Second Hand Husband (2015), Milo Na Tum (2019) with Gajendra Verma, and Driving Me Crazy (2020).

Govinda with his daughter | Image: X


In a recent interview, she discussed her unfulfilled acting aspirations and shared her decision to focus on music videos as a new direction in her career.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 03:06 IST, December 9th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.