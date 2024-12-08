Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Reveals Actor Was 'Never Around' When She Was Growing Up

Govinda has recently made headlines after his daughter, Tina Ahuja, shared that he was rarely present during her childhood due to his busy work schedule. In a recent interview, Tina explained that her mother, Sunita Ahuja, took on the role of primary caregiver in his absence. Their bond strengthened later when Tina started managing her father's professional affairs.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, Tina Ahuja shared that her father was often absent during her childhood due to his busy work schedule. She explained, "People don't realise this, but my dad rarely came to my school. During those days, he was hardly around. It was always my mum handling everything, like bringing our lunch. He was either in Hyderabad or Switzerland. Spending time with him while working became my way of getting to know him better."

Govinda with his daughter | Image: X

Tina also mentioned, "People started paying me extra attention and importance. I had a company, and we were constantly involved in shows and events with him, staying fully occupied around him."

What does Tina Ahuja do?

Tina Ahuja was born on July 16, 1988, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She is an actress and costume designer. She is recognised for her work in Second Hand Husband (2015), Milo Na Tum (2019) with Gajendra Verma, and Driving Me Crazy (2020).

