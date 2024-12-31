Kate Beckinsale Says She Was Forced To Do Photoshoot The Day After Miscarriage

Popular Hollywood actor Kate Beckinsale recalled numerous instances of ill-treatment in a lengthy Instagram video. Beckinsale's recollection of numerous dark episodes during her growth as an actor comes in the wake of Blake Lively's lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, wherein she alleged sexual harassment and a smear campaign. The Pearl Harbor and Underworld star revealed that she was once forced to do a photoshoot soon after suffering a miscarriage.

"I've been forced by a publicist to do a photo shoot the day after I'd had a miscarriage. I said, 'I can't, I'm bleeding. I don't want to go and change my clothes in front of people I don't know and do a photo shoot. I'm bleeding out a miscarriage.' And she was like, 'You have to, or you'll be sued'," she said in the video. She also remembered a time when her male co-star used to come to the sets late and drunk, and she was forced to endure a long wait for his convenience and subjected to verbal abuse from him. "My co-star is drunk every day, and he's obviously going through something, and I have full sympathy for that. But I'm also waiting, as is the whole crew, six hours a day for him to learn his lines, and it means I'm not getting to see my daughter in the evenings ever for the whole movie," she said.