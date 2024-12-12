Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil Get Married In Goa, Actress Stuns As Traditional South Indian Bride

Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil tied the knot in Goa in the presence of friends and family members. Among the high-profile guests at the ceremony was Thalapathy Vijay, who has worked with the Kalki 2898 AD star in Bairavaa (2017) and Sarkar (2018). Keerthy looked stunning as the traditional South Indian bride, wearing a red silk saree for the nuptials. Antony complemented her in a veshti. The snaps of the couple from their wedding functions quickly went viral on social media, with netizens congratulating them on entering the new phase in their relationship. Keerthy and Antony have been in a relationship for a long time and tied the knot in a traditional ceremony away from their homes in the beach city.

Keerthy Suresh with Antony Thattil | Image: Keerthy Suresh/X

Keerthy appears blissed out in her wedding snaps

The photos show the couple putting garlands on each other as their relatives and loved ones cheered for them. A priest performed the rituals as the couple was engrossed in the holy ceremony. One of the snaps saw Antony putting the mangalsutra on Keerthy as she ducked. The wedding pics scream of the joy that surrounded the couple's nuptials. One of the wedding pics saw them lovingly embracing their pet dog. Keerthy posted the official wedding photos on X and wrote, “#ForTheLoveOfNyke (sic).” In one still, Antony lovingly planted a kiss on Keerthy's forehead.

Keerthy Suresh with Antony Thattil | Image: Keerthy Suresh/X

Keerthy Suresh with Antony Thattil | Image: Keerthy Suresh/X

Keerthy Suresh with Antony Thattil | Image: Keerthy Suresh/X

Vijay attends Keerthy's wedding in Goa

Thalapathy Vijay flew to Goa to attend the wedding festivities of Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil. Vijay and Keerthy are co-stars and have shared the screen space in Bairavaa (2017) and Sarkar (2018).

Thalapathy Vijay at Keerthy's wedding in Goa | Image: X