Published 14:32 IST, December 12th 2024
Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil Get Married In Goa, Actress Stuns As Traditional South Indian Bride
Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil tied the knot in Goa in the presence of friends and family members. See pictures of the newlyweds here.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil tied the knot in Goa in the presence of friends and family members. Among the high-profile guests at the ceremony was Thalapathy Vijay, who has worked with the Kalki 2898 AD star in Bairavaa (2017) and Sarkar (2018). Keerthy looked stunning as the traditional South Indian bride, wearing a red silk saree for the nuptials. Antony complemented her in a veshti. The snaps of the couple from their wedding functions quickly went viral on social media, with netizens congratulating them on entering the new phase in their relationship. Keerthy and Antony have been in a relationship for a long time and tied the knot in a traditional ceremony away from their homes in the beach city.
Keerthy appears blissed out in her wedding snaps
The photos show the couple putting garlands on each other as their relatives and loved ones cheered for them. A priest performed the rituals as the couple was engrossed in the holy ceremony. One of the snaps saw Antony putting the mangalsutra on Keerthy as she ducked. The wedding pics scream of the joy that surrounded the couple's nuptials. One of the wedding pics saw them lovingly embracing their pet dog. Keerthy posted the official wedding photos on X and wrote, “#ForTheLoveOfNyke (sic).” In one still, Antony lovingly planted a kiss on Keerthy's forehead.
Vijay attends Keerthy's wedding in Goa
Thalapathy Vijay flew to Goa to attend the wedding festivities of Keerthy Suresh and businessman Antony Thattil. Vijay and Keerthy are co-stars and have shared the screen space in Bairavaa (2017) and Sarkar (2018).
Vijay, who has been busy with his political endeavours and shooting for his next with director H Vinoth, took time out from his work schedule to partake in Keerhty's wedding.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:13 IST, December 12th 2024