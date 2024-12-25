Keerthy Suresh's Staff Gets Into Heated Argument With Paps At Baby John's Screening: 'Aise Ajeeb Photos...'

Keerthy Suresh and Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John releases today, December 25. The film is directed by Kalees and is the official remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri (2016). The makers held a special screening on December 24 in Mumbai. However, it was the Mahanati actress who took all the attention at the screening on Christmas Eve as she dressed in a stunning black saree. Many photos and videos of her have been circulating online but one heated video shocked everyone out.

Keerthy Suresh's staff scolds paparazzo at Baby John screening

In the viral video, new bride Keerthy got into her car after the event, while paparazzo continued capturing photos and videos even as she bent down to sit. This led to an unexpected reaction from Keerthy's staff, who interrupted the paparazzo for invading her privacy. In the clip, they said, “Aise kyu le rahe ho? She is getting in. Aise ajeeb kaise le rahe ho aap? Car ke andar kyu le rahe ho? Mat lo na.” In response, the paparazzo replied, “aise kya baat krre ho pehli baar aaye ho kya.”

Although Keerthy couldn't hear the argument, she noticed the situation from inside the car and seemed visibly surprised and tensed. Despite this, she responded with a calm gesture, attempting to diffuse the tension and signal for everyone to settle down.

The video has been circulating online with mixed reactions.

Keerthy Suresh got married to his long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh has been making waves in the media recently. She recently married her high-school sweetheart, entrepreneur Antony Thattil, in a stunning yet intimate ceremony at the St. Regis Resort in Goa.

Keerthy Suresh with husband | Image: X