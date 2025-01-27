Mandana Karimi Recalls Her Marriage With Gaurav Gupta Lasted For 6 Months: I Was Thrown Out Of My in-laws’ House

Mandana Karimi is a well-known Bollywood actress best known for appearing in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lock Up. In a recent interview, the actress shared her ordeal after her tough wedding. She married her boyfriend in 2017, but the marriage lasted only for 6 months.

Mandana Karimi recalls her tough marriage

Mandana married Gaurav Gupta in 2017 after a two-and-a-half-year-long relationship. However, within 6 months, their relationship started getting strained. She filed a case of domestic violence against Gaurav and his family.



A file photo of Mandana Karimi and her husband | Image: X

Mandana revealed that she was living separately from Gaurav for about 4 years before getting divorced in 2021. During that time, Gaurav had relationships and slept with every woman the actress knew. The actress said that after marriage, her mother-in-law's attitude also changed. She always asked Mandana to wear a salwar kameez and made her sit in front of the temple.

Mandana Karimi talks about being ‘thrown out’ of in-laws house



A file photo of Mandana Karimi | Image: X