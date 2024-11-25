Mouni Roy, Shalmali Kholgade Perform At Millionaire Businessman Amit Goyal's Son's Wedding In Jaipur

Jaipur and Udaipur are famous for hosting grand weddings, especially during the wedding season. These cities frequently welcome Bollywood celebrities, influential business figures, and political leaders, enhancing their appeal. A recent wedding at the luxurious Rambagh Palace in Jaipur attracted significant attention with its star-studded guest list. Singer Shalmali Kholgade and actress Mouni Roy reportedly delivered performances that mesmerised the audience.

Who is Amit Goyal?

The grand wedding is being hosted by the Amit Goyal family at Rambagh Palace, which is one of the most expensive and luxurious hotels in Jaipur. Amit Goyal, a successful businessman from Haryana, has businesses in Assam and Kolkata, including a tea business and a large furniture venture. The wedding celebrates the union of Yatharth Yogi, Amit Goyal's son, and Bhavini Mittal.

Mouni Roy and Shalmali Kholgade performed at a businessman’s wedding

As per reports, The three-day wedding showcased Bollywood stars and renowned artists, with singer Shalmali Kholgade and actress Mouni Roy delivering memorable performances of songs and dances. The event stood out as a lavish celebration, featuring a luxurious setting and a star-studded guest list.

Mouni Roy dancing at an event | Image: X