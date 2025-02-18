Netizens Imagine Elon Musk Creating His Own House Of Targaryen - Game of Thrones Meets Tesla In Family Tree Twist

Elon Musk has reportedly become a father again. US social media influencer Ashley St. Clair shared on X (formerly Twitter) that she had given birth to the tech billionaire’s 13th child. This unexpected report has surprised many, but Musk’s growing family is no stranger to such surprises. Since 2002, the Tesla CEO has had twelve children with three different women.

Amid the latest news, social media users have expressed a bunch of reactions, interestingly drawing comparisons to the fictional family of Game of Thrones. One tweet has gone viral, with a user joking that they’re eager to see a "Game of Thrones-style" battle over Musk’s empire. The tweet included an image of Musk’s family tree, featuring his wives and children, and was captioned, "I for one, cannot wait for the Game of Thrones-style battle that will occur over the empire of Mars."

Elon Musk has 13 children from four different partners, according to the latest reports. He had six children with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Their first child, born in 2002, tragically died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). They later had five more children: twins Griffin and Vivian Jenna Wilson in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk in 2006.

Musk also has three children with singer Grimes (Claire Boucher). Their first, X Æ A-Xii Musk, was born in 2020, followed by Exa Dark Sideræl Musk in 2021, and Techno Mechanicus Musk in 2022.

Additionally, Musk has three children with Shivon Zilis, the director of operations at Neuralink. Twins Strider and Azure Musk were born via IVF in 2021, and a third child was born through surrogacy in 2024.

For unversed, Game of Thrones is a fantasy TV series created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books. The show aired on HBO from 2011 to 2019, spanning eight seasons.

The story is about the power struggles between noble families across Westeros and Essos. Aegon I Targaryen, known as Aegon the Conqueror, was the first Targaryen king in the series and founded the Targaryen dynasty, uniting much of Westeros. Daenerys Targaryen is the latest and sixth generation of the Targaryen line who represented the surviving legacy of the dynasty in the series.

Creators

- Aegon the Conqueror (married to Rhaenys and Visenya)

- Rhaenys Targaryen

- Visenya Targaryen

Main Branch

- Aenys I Targaryen (son of Aegon)

- Maegor I Targaryen (son of Aegon)

- Jaehaerys I Targaryen (son of Aenys)

- Alysanne Targaryen (wife of Jaehaerys)

- Aegon II Targaryen (son of Jaehaerys)

- Rhaenyra Targaryen (daughter of Jaehaerys)

- Aemond Targaryen (son of Viserys)

- Aegon III Targaryen (son of Rhaenyra)

Later Generations

- Daeron II Targaryen (son of Aegon III)

- Aerys I Targaryen (son of Daeron)

- Maekar Targaryen (son of Daeron)

- Aegon V Targaryen (son of Maekar)

- Jaehaerys II Targaryen (son of Aegon V)

- Aerys II Targaryen (son of Jaehaerys II)

- Rhaella Targaryen (daughter of Aerys II)

- Rhaegar Targaryen (son of Aerys II)

- Viserys Targaryen (son of Aerys II)

- Daenerys Targaryen (daughter of Aerys II)

(This is not an exhaustive list, but it includes the main members of House Targaryen.)