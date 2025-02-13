Odia Rapper Abhinav Singh Aka Juggernaut Found Dead In Bengaluru, Family Alleges Mental Harassment By Wife

Odisha based rapper Abhinav Singh who is widely known as Juggernaut has been reportedly found dead in Bengaluru under mysterious circumstances. However, a source suggests a potential suicide, the main reason for his death. He was only 32.

Rapper Abhinav Singh died by suicide?

According to reports, the Bengaluru police have initiated a probe and are trying to find the exact cause of his death. They have handed over Abhinav Singh’s family to his body. But, as per a report in Odisha TV, a complaint has been filed with the police and Abhinav Singh’s father Bijay Nanda Singh has accused 8-10 people for his con’s death. He has demanded a proper investigation into the matter. Moreover, the family has also alleged that he was subject to mental torture by his wife and several other.

All about rapper Abhinav Singh and his past controversies

Abhinav Singh was a prominent figure in Odia rap scene. He gained recognition with his popular single Cuttack Anthem. His songs were mainly incorporated with local traditional themes on the lines of contemporary rap which addressed social issues and gave importance to Odia culture. He had also collaborated with other local artists such as MC Tor (Tanmay Sahoo). He was also the founder of Urban Loafer, Odisha’s first independent Hip Hop label.

File photo of Abhinav Singh | Source: Instagram