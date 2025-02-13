Search icon
Published 14:48 IST, February 13th 2025

Odia Rapper Abhinav Singh Aka Juggernaut Found Dead In Bengaluru, Family Alleges Mental Harassment By Wife

Odisha based rapper Abhinav Singh who is also known as Juggernaut has been found dead in Bengaluru in his apartment. The rising sensation was only 32.

File photo of Abhinav Singh | Image: Instagram

Odisha based rapper Abhinav Singh who is widely known as Juggernaut has been reportedly found dead in Bengaluru under mysterious circumstances. However, a source suggests a potential suicide, the main reason for his death. He was only 32.

Rapper Abhinav Singh died by suicide?

According to reports, the Bengaluru police have initiated a probe and are trying to find the exact cause of his death. They have handed over Abhinav Singh’s family to his body. But, as per a report in Odisha TV, a complaint has been filed with the police and Abhinav Singh’s father Bijay Nanda Singh has accused 8-10 people for his con’s death. He has demanded a proper investigation into the matter. Moreover, the family has also alleged that he was subject to mental torture by his wife and several other.

All about rapper Abhinav Singh and his past controversies

Abhinav Singh was a prominent figure in Odia rap scene. He gained recognition with his popular single Cuttack Anthem. His songs were mainly incorporated with local traditional themes on the lines of contemporary rap which addressed social issues and gave importance to Odia culture. He had also collaborated with other local artists such as MC Tor (Tanmay Sahoo). He was also the founder of Urban Loafer, Odisha’s first independent Hip Hop label.

File photo of Abhinav Singh | Source: Instagram

Before his death, last year in October, Abhinav Singh was reportedly caught up in a controversy when an Odia actress Supriya levelled serious allegations against him. Reportedly she had claimed that the rapper had prevented her from launching a music video and had attacked her. In an another incident, he was caught at an OYO hotel in Bhubaneshwar after a complaint by his wife. Later, he denied it and said that it was a conspiracy against him by Supriya and another individual named Adarsh.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:48 IST, February 13th 2025

