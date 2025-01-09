'Overconfident' Actress Regrets Rejecting Cannes Winner All We Imagine As Light: I Let My Ego Get...

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light missed the Golden Globe despite being nominated in two categories. The movie had received nods for Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film. Actress Vincy Aloshious recently opened up about initially rejecting the film and how ego played a part.

Vincy Aloshious on rejecting the film: Was driven by ego

In a conversation at a recent event, Vincy said, “ I rejected the film saying it wasn’t the right project for me. Today, the same movie I rejected is being celebrated globally. All We Imagine as Light is a beautiful movie with some amazing performances by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha among others. I let my ego get the better of me”. She also said that her strong faith in prayer and there were times when things did not work out in career in which she started distancing herself from faith.

File photo of Vincy Aloshious | Source: IMDb

Payal Kapadia on losing out Golden Globes 2025

Payal Kapadia took o her Instagram stories and shared a caption, “With my amazing producer heading to the Golden Globes. We didn't win anything but we had sooo much fun." Meanwhile, the movie is also running at BAFTA 2025 in three categories- Best Director, Original Screenplay and Best Film not in the English Language.

A screengrab from the post | Source: Instagram