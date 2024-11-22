'Preserve His Dignity': AR Rahman's Son Rejects Rumours Linking Composer With Bassist Mohini Dey

AR Rahman Divorce: The Oscar-winning composer parted ways with his wife Saira Banu on November 20. The couple had been married for 29 years and are parents to three children - a son and two daughters. Following Rahman's separation reports, his bassist Mohini Dey's post announcing divorce quickly went viral making rumours about the two run wild. The composer's son has now taken to his social media account to rubbish all such claims.

AR Rahman's son AR Rameen rubbished rumours surrounding his father

On November 22, AR Rahman's son took to his Instagram account to share a story regarding his father. Sharing a news article about the composer and his bassist, Rameen refuted all rumours calling them ‘baseless’ and ‘disheartening’. Setting the record straight, he requested the social media users to show AR Rahman ‘dignity and honour’.



A screengrab of Rameen's post | Image: AR Rameen/Instagram

His post read, “My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumours being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honour and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us. #EPI (sic).” He also shared a post comparing his father with a baby and wrote the same note in the caption.

AR Rahman-Saira Banu's lawyer speaks to Republic, issues clarification on rumours linking composer with Mohini Dey

In an exclusive interaction with Republic, Vandana Shah, the lawyer representing Banu in her divorce case, spoke about Rahman and Dey's link-up rumours. When asked about the ongoing link-up speculation on the internet between AR Rahman and bassist Mohini Dey and whether it is the reason behind their respective divorces, Vandana Shah shared, "Not at all. There is no link between the two. Saira and Rahman have taken this decision on their own. There is no link between the two news at all."





Mohni Dey (L) and AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their divirce on the same day | Image: X