Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Quash Separation Rumours, Share Photos Celebrating First Lohri As New Parents

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula who are one of the most loved couples of the TV industry finally dismissed their separation rumours. The duo celebrated their first Lohri together as new parents and shared photos on social media. The post is now going viral on social media.

Prince Narula took to Instagram and shared photos in which he was seen holding their daughter in his arms. While Yuvika was seen holding a plate with popcorn and peanuts. Along with the photos, he wrote in the caption, “Humari first Lohri family”.

Fans thronged the comment to shower blessings and love. One user wrote, “A milestone to cherish. Sending love and wishes for a joyful first Lohri with your little star”. Another user wrote, “Ye hui na baat my favourite couple #privikaforver #privikakababy”. “Kisi Nazar na Lage”, wrote the third user. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ikleen, in October 2024.

What led to rumours of Prince-Yuvika’s sour relationship?

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have often been open about their fondness for each other. Ever since their marriage in 2018, they have often shared glimpses of their romance on their social media account leading to fans addressing them as #privika. The actors have since then used the hashtag while sharing posts about each other on Instagram.

Prince Narula, in an interview revealed that his wife Yuvika kept him in the dark about his daughter's birth. The Roadies fame shared in Hindi that he had to rush from Pune to Mumbai at the time of his daughter's birth because he got to know about it only at the last minute. He said, "Pehle toh jab baby horaha tha mujhe pata he nahi tha main Pune mein auditions shoot par tha. Suddenly mujhe kisi se pata laga ki aaj delievery hai. Pata nahi mere liye kaisa surprise tha." Adding to this he also asserted that his parents were also not in the know, making matters worse.

