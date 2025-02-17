Raayan Actor Sundeep Kishan Calls Bollywood Industry 'Chaotic', Says In Kollywood Work Environment Is 'Hierarchical'

Sundeep Kishan is one of the popular actors in the South Indian film industry, who has proved his mettle in Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood movies. In a recent interview, he pointed out the difference between the South Indian and Bollywood film industries. He candidly said that in Kollywood, the work environment is "more hierarchical", whereas in Hindi cinema it's completely different.

Sundeep Kishan says Bombay's filming method is 'chaotic' but...

In an interview, Sundeep says, "In Tamil Nadu, the work environment is more hierarchical, with more bosses around and a structured approach. In contrast, when I work in Bombay, especially with people like Raj & DK, it's a completely different setup." Adding to this, he said, the method might look "chaotic" at first but there's a system. He further stated that in Hindi sets everyone can be heard shouting but the moment the camera rolls, crew members there's sudden silence. Despite the chaos, everything is on order, checked, tested and ready to go in Bombay.

(A file photo of Sundeep Kishan | Image: Instagram)

"On Tamil Nadu sets, we often have food served in a buffet system, which is fun. But the energy and rhythm of Bombay sets feel unique," he continued.

