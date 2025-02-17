Updated 20:24 IST, February 17th 2025
Raayan Actor Sundeep Kishan Calls Bollywood Industry 'Chaotic', Says In Kollywood Work Environment Is 'Hierarchical'
Sundeep Kishan, who has featured in The Family Man and Shor in the City, said the 'energy and rhythm' of Hindi sets feel unique in comparison to South cinema.
Sundeep Kishan is one of the popular actors in the South Indian film industry, who has proved his mettle in Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood movies. In a recent interview, he pointed out the difference between the South Indian and Bollywood film industries. He candidly said that in Kollywood, the work environment is "more hierarchical", whereas in Hindi cinema it's completely different.
Sundeep Kishan says Bombay's filming method is 'chaotic' but...
In an interview, Sundeep says, "In Tamil Nadu, the work environment is more hierarchical, with more bosses around and a structured approach. In contrast, when I work in Bombay, especially with people like Raj & DK, it's a completely different setup." Adding to this, he said, the method might look "chaotic" at first but there's a system. He further stated that in Hindi sets everyone can be heard shouting but the moment the camera rolls, crew members there's sudden silence. Despite the chaos, everything is on order, checked, tested and ready to go in Bombay.
"On Tamil Nadu sets, we often have food served in a buffet system, which is fun. But the energy and rhythm of Bombay sets feel unique," he continued.
What's next for Sundeep Kishan?
The actor is busy with Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay as he will lead the latter's directorial debut. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor opened up about his experience working with Jason and said, "I was really impressed with his film language and the effort he’s putting into his directorial debut. He also has this massive responsibility of doing justice to his father’s legacy, and to satisfy Vijay sir’s huge fan following." The movie is said to be a sports drama. It is being produced by Lyca Productions and Masaka in Telugu. Further details about the cast and crew are awaited.
