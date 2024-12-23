Published 17:08 IST, December 23rd 2024
Ramayana Actress Sai Pallavi Seeks Blessings From Annapurna Devi Temple In Varanasi, Photos Go Viral
Sai Pallavi, who is set to share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, visited the Annapurna Devi temple in Varanasi to seek divine blessings.
Sai Pallavi seems to have taken a break from the shoot of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actress will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor . She will play the role of Goddess Sita in the two-part epic. The actress was recently spotted at a temple in Varanasi.
Sai Pallavi visits Varanasi temple
On the morning of December 23, Sai Pallavi visited the Annapurna Devi temple in Varanasi. The actress' photos from inside the temple premises are now going viral on social media. In the photos, she can be seen in a grey salwar suit.
Sai Pallavi looked chic in her no-makeup and no-accessory look. She kept her tresses open and the priest of the temple could be seen offering her prasad and garlands.
Did Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi turn vegetarian for the movie? Here’s the truth
Earlier, there were reports that Sai Pallavi gave up non-vegetarian food for shooting Ramayana. However, now reacting to the rumours she slammed those reports.
On December 12, Sai Pallavi addressed the issue on X (formerly Twitter), posting a detailed response to refute the claims about her adopting vegetarianism to play Sita in Ramayana. She wrote, "Most of the times, Almost every time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career! Next time I see any “reputed” page or media/ individual carrying a cooked up crappy story in the name of news or gossip then you will hear from me legally! Period!" This clarification followed a report by a Tamil daily, which claimed that the actor had given up non-vegetarian food for the role. The article also alleged that she travels with her own team of cooks, who prepare only vegetarian meals for her during her trips. For those unaware, Sai Pallavi has always been a vegetarian. In a past interview, she shared, "If you take food, I am forever a vegetarian. I can't see when a life dies. I can't hurt another person and think that it is okay, they deserve it."
