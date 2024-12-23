Ramayana Actress Sai Pallavi Seeks Blessings From Annapurna Devi Temple In Varanasi, Photos Go Viral

Sai Pallavi visits Varanasi temple

Did Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi turn vegetarian for the movie? Here’s the truth

On December 12, Sai Pallavi addressed the issue on X (formerly Twitter), posting a detailed response to refute the claims about her adopting vegetarianism to play Sita in Ramayana. She wrote, "Most of the times, Almost every time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career! Next time I see any “reputed” page or media/ individual carrying a cooked up crappy story in the name of news or gossip then you will hear from me legally! Period!" This clarification followed a report by a Tamil daily, which claimed that the actor had given up non-vegetarian food for the role. The article also alleged that she travels with her own team of cooks, who prepare only vegetarian meals for her during her trips. For those unaware, Sai Pallavi has always been a vegetarian. In a past interview, she shared, "If you take food, I am forever a vegetarian. I can't see when a life dies. I can't hurt another person and think that it is okay, they deserve it."