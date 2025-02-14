Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 19:45 IST, February 14th 2025

Ranveer Allahbadia Goes Missing? Mumbai Police Say YouTuber's House Locked, Phone Unreachable

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: The YouTuber and podcaster was supposed to appear at Khar Police Station on Friday, but he skipped it again.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy Latest Update | Image: Republic

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police sent a summon to BeerBiceps again on Thursday after he failed to appear to record his statement at Khar Police Station on Wednesday. The YouTuber was supposed to appear before the police today, February 14, but he skipped it again. According to Mumbai Police officials, Allahabadia is unreachable. His phone is switched off and there has been no communication between the police and Allahbadia. When teams of Mumbai and Assam Police visited his residence they found it locked.

"Teams of the Mumbai and Assam police went to Allahbadia's flat in Versova this morning, but found it locked. Both the police teams then returned to Khar police station," an unidentified police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Ranveer Allahbadia movies to Supreme Court challenging nationwide FIRs registered against him

Earlier, Ranveer had requested police to record his statement at his home, but they rejected his plea asking him to present in the police station for the same. Following this, he sought the intervention of the Supreme Court challenging the multiple FIRs registered against him across the country. The bench will hear on this matter in the coming two to three days.

Allahbadia has however issued a half-hearted apology but the investigation is still underway.

(A file photo of Ranveer Allahbadia | Image: Instagram)

FIRs against Ranveer Allahbadia

One of the first FIRs was filed in Assam on February 11. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his social media handle to inform that the Guwahati Police registered a complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh for promoting obscenity and engaging in vulgar discussions of India's Got Latent.

“The Guwahati Crime Branch has registered the case under Cyber PS case no. 03/2025, invoking Sections 79, 95, 294, and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000; Sections 4 and 7 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952; and Sections 4 and 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Investigation is currently underway,” he said in a post on X.

It was followed by a case in Indore and Mumbai. Maharastra Cyber Cell is currently investigating the case.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 18:27 IST, February 14th 2025

Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: