Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Supreme Court To Hear YourTuber's Petition Tomorrow

Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent Row: The Supreme Court will hear the YouTuber's petition to quash FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra and Assam and also seeking protection from arrest tomorrow, February 18. A bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will hear the matter. The petition filed by Allahbadia states that since the broadcast of the show India's Got Latent, his life has been under threat and some people have announced a reward for killing him and even threatened to cut off his tongue.

He has requested the court to take immediate action to protect his life and fundamental rights, and that no coercive action be taken against him.

Earlier today, NCW summoned Allahbadia and others to appear before the organisation. But he failed to do so and cited the reason that he had been receiving death threats.

When Gaurav Kapoor took a jibe at Ranveer Allahbadia's half-hearted apology

Allahbadia - who has over 600,000 followers on X, 4.5 million on Instagram and 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel - became one of the trending topics on social media after his comment about parents and sex on Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent gained traction. As the controversy continues to dominate headlines, the episode has also become a subject of jokes and memes on social media. A recent celeb to take a jibe at the YouTuber's "hurried" apology is Comedian Gaurav Kapoor, who spoke about it in his latest set. He said that Ranveer Allahbadia's apology in the matter was hurried. He suggested that Allahbadia should have consulted his lawyers before rushing to post his apology video.

"Ranveer jo hai, 12 baje controversy huyi, 2 baje apology de di. 2 ghante mein. Itni jaldi main apne papa ko sorry nahi bola. Arey bhai ruk ja, thoda paisa lawyer ko de deta. Baat karle lawyer se samajh le kya bolna hai. Uske (Allahbadia) owning up ki wajah se yeh hua hai. Itezaar kar le yaar. Itni badi badi cheezein ho jati hai koi sorry nahi bolta," Gaurav said, addressing the audience.