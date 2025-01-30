Rapper Raftaar To Tie The Knot For Second Time After Divorce From Komal Vohra? Pre-wedding Videos, Invite Go Viral

Raftaar is known as one of the most popular rappers in the industry. The renowned rapper is now all set to tie the knot for the second time with Manraj Jawanda and videos from the wedding venue has now gone viral on social media.

Raftaar to marry for the second time?

According to reports, Raftaar will be getting married to Manraj Jawanada, a fashion stylist. A video was shared by an X user in which the picture of wedding venue entrance board read, "Welcome to the wedding celebration of Dilin and Manraj. #ManDilYahinBanenge."

Wedding Venue Board | Source: X

Another video surfaced on X, in which Raftaar and Manraj are seen dancing. In another clip, Manraj was also seen flaunting her mehendi. For the unversed, Raftaar’s original name is Dilin Nair.

Raftaar was earlier married to interior designer Komal Vohra. The duo had met at friend’s place in 2011 and tied the knot in 2016 after five years of dating. They divorced in 2020.

Raftaar with Komal Vohra | Source: Intagram

Raftaar’s rise to stardom

Raftaar began his musical journey in the year 2008 with Lil Golu and Young Amli (now known as Ikka), recording songs and uploading them on social media platforms. He then recorded songs with Yo Yo Honey Singh as a part of Mafia Mundeer but then parted ways due to credit problems. After splitting from the group, he released his debut mixtape WTF - Witness The Future in 2013. He debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with Tamanche Pe Disco starring Sonakshi Sinha and Saif Ali Khan which became a major hit song of its time.

File photo of Raftaar | Source: IMDb