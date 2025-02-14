Who is Rima Bouri? Lalit Modi’s Alleged New Lady Love After Breakup With Sushmita Sen

Valentine's Day 2025: IPL founder and former chairman Lalit Modi found love again and this time in his best friend for 25 years. The businessman hit the headlines for his brief relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen in 2022 and years later he now introduced his new girlfriend, Rima Bouri to the world. Taking to his Instagram, the 61-year-old shared several pictures with her and revealed their story in one line. The post went absolutely viral, and left people wondering who is she?

Who Is Rima Bouri?

Lalit Modi's girlfriend Rima Bouri is an independent consultant based in Lebanon, with a background in marketing. Her LinkedIn profile reveals that she completed her A-levels at Brillantmont International School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Richmond, The American International University in London. She began her education at Saint Teresa Convent in Surrey, UK. Rima speaks English, French, and Portuguese fluently and has basic proficiency in Arabic. Lalit Modi follows her on Instagram, where her private account has 725 followers. In an Instagram post, Lalit Modi shared that he has known Rima for 25 years and that their friendship has now blossomed into love.

On Valentine’s Day, Lalit Modi posted a tribute to Rima, writing, “Lucky Once – Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25-year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all." He included a video montage of their vacation photos, set to the song ‘Love Is In The Air.’ If you missed it, you can view it below!

Rima Bouri reacts to Valentine’s Day post

Meanwhile, Rima Bouri reacted to Lalit Modi’s post and expressed her love for him. She commented, “Love you more." Lalit Modi replied, “Forever my love," adding a red-heart and heart-eyed emoji.

In 2022, Lalit Modi posted pictures from his Maldives trip with Sushmita Sen. He announced their relationship with a caption that said, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon." However, a few months later, breakup rumours spread online. In 2023, Sushmita Sen reflected on her brief romance with Lalit Modi. In an interview with Mid-Day, she described it as “just another phase” and found it amusing when people called her a “gold digger.”