Will Government And SC Act Against Obscenity On YouTube & Social Media? All Loaded Indicators After Ranveer Allahabdia Case

Supreme Court might have given relief to Ranveer Allahbadia over the nationwide cases filed against him over his lewd remark at India's Got Latent. He was berated mercilessly by the bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh. During the hearing, they also fired some questions on the Centre asking them if it plans to take any action regarding the content of shows on YouTube and social media. The court wants to know whether there will be any regulation on social media content. Justice Surya Kant told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that this is a serious issue.

When Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati was appearing, Justice Surya Kant asked her, "What is being done about obscene content on YouTube and social media?" This is a serious issue that requires the government's attention.

The court has asked the Attorney General and Solicitor General to assist the court on this matter during the next hearing. This case is related to the YouTube show India's Got Latent, which was embroiled in controversy a few days ago, over Ranveer Allahabadia's 'parental sex' remark.

(A file photo of Ranveer Allahbadia | Image: Instagram)

How Supreme Court Shredded Ranveer Allahbadia Over His Lewd Remark?

During hearing Allahbadia's plea to club FIRs against him, the bench slammed his 'filthy' comments and said that society feels ashamed. "The words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents and even the society feel ashamed. It shows a perverted mind. If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club the FIRs against you?" asked Justice Surya Kant, who was on the bench along with Justice N Kotiswar Singh.

"If this is not obscene, then what is? You can show your vulgarity anytime and show depravity... Liberty is a separate issue. It is not that every case is targeting you, and you are entangled. Suppose 100 FIRs are there, he can say he cannot defend himself."

Justice Surya Kant asked Allahbadia's lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud, "Are you defending the kind of language he has used?" To this, he conceded that he was "disgusted". The Supreme Court has asked Allahbadia to submit his passport at the Thane Police Station and he can't leave India without the court's prior permission. It has barred Allahbadia and his associates from airing further episodes of the controversial YouTube show.

Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief From Arrest To Ranveer Allahbadia

The Supreme Court has granted Ranveer Allahbadia interim protection from the arrest of YouTubers in FIRs in connection to his remark at India's Got Latent Show. The bench has directed no further FIRs shall be lodged against him over his lewd remark.

“We direct - (i) no further FIR shall be registered against the petitioner based on the episode aired on the show India's Got Latent (ii) the petitioner may approach the local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection of life and liberty in case of any threats.”