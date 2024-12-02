Congress Played Politics, Buried Facts: Kangana Ranaut Hails 'Important Film' The Sabarmati Report

A special screening of The Sabarmati Report was organised for PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Members of Parliament on Monday at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was also in attendance at the screening alongside the film's leading cast Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna and producer Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra.

Vikrant Massey in The Sabarmati Report | Image: IMDb

After watching the film 'The Sabarmati Report', BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "It is a very important film... It is our country's history and the previous government hid facts from the people. The film shows how people played politics in such a grave situation back then..."

She added, "Facts were hidden during the Congress government. Political breads were baked on the fire of funeral pyres. Artists today have the freedom to make whatever film they want. This is an important film, go and watch it with your family."

Vikrant Massey calls watching The Sabarmati Report with PM Modi 'the highest point of my career and life'

"I cannot describe in words the feeling of watching the film with PM Modi. I am happy today, I got a chance to watch the film with PM Modi Sir. This is the highest point of my career and life, watching the film with PM," the 12th Fail star shared. Incidentally, Vikrant, 37, also announced his decision to retire from movies a few hours before The Sabarmati Report was screened at the Parliament on Monday. Vikrant also urged the audiences to watch his latest movie on the big screens.