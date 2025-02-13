Did Virat Kohli And Yuvraj Singh Unfollow Ranveer Allahbadia Amid India's Got Latent Controversy?

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘incestuous’ remark on Samay Raina’s India Got Latent has cost him a hefty price. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and former batsman Yuvraj Singh have reportedly unfollowed the content creator amid the ongoing controversy.

Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli distance themselves from Ranveer Allahbadia amid ongoing IGL controversy?

An Instagram page under the name Viral Bhayani has shared a post and the caption read, "Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh has reportedly unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram amid the controversy surrounding Ranveer's offensive remarks on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent”.

This has sparked discussion among netizens about the unfollowing questioning whether it’s in connection to the ongoing controversy. One user wrote, “So did they follow him before?”. Another user wrote, “Now Ranveer’s dream of calling Virat to his podcast will always be a dream unfortunately”. “Follow kb kiya tha??”, wrote the third user. However, it remains unclear whether the cricketers unfollowed Allahbadia before or after the controversy.

File photo of Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia | Source: Instagram

Is Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remark on IGL a copied joke?

A post on X revealed that the same joke had already been made by another set of comedians on a different YouTube show. The clip features two individuals named Sammy Walsh and Allen Fang laughing over the exact same punchline. Ranveer had asked the same question, which made internet recoil in disgust, and labelled it as ‘vulgar’.