Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:05 IST, November 30th 2024

Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: Setlist, Timings, Venue, Ticket Cost And Everything You Need To Know

Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: The singer is all set to perform in India for the second time after her 2019 gig. In between she took a secret trip in 2023.

Dua Lipa will peform in India on November 30 | Image: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: The Levitating singer is all set to perform live today, November 30. Dua Lipa will be performing as a part of Zomato's Feeding India initiative. The popstar arrived in Mumbai on November 28. Know all about the ticket price, venue, timings and setlist for the concert.

What are Dua Lipa Mumbai concert venue and timings? 

Dua Lipa concert in Mumbai concert will be held on November 30, Saturday. The show will commence at 3 pm, but the pop star is expected to perform much later. Dua Lipa is set to perform in MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: Traffic Advisory Issued

Ahead of the concert, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Mumbaikars, highlighting the routes that must be avoided and the diversions to avoid long traffic jams and ensure smooth travel within the city. Take a look at the list of roads that must be avoided and the diversions to ensure smooth traffic, as announced by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

  • People travelling to Kurla from Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra Worli Sea Link, will not be permitted to pass through the Bharat Nagar Junction.
  • Those going to Kurla from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar will also not be allowed to use Bharat Nagar Junction.
  • Vehicles coming towards BKC, Kurla and Chunabhatti from Kherwadi Government Colony, Kanakia Palace and UTI Towers will not be allowed.
  • Traffic going from Kurla and Razzak Junction to Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra Worli Sea Link, will be diverted through Platina Junction to Bharat Nagar Junction.
  • Vehicles coming and going on the Diamond Junction-Ambani Square route will be stopped.
  • If you are going towards MMRDA Ground and JSW Building from CST Road, you will be diverted to UTI Towers and Kanakia Palace.


Who else is expected to perform with Dua Lipa? 

Not just Dua Lipa, concert-goers will also enjoy the performance by singers Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder. It is expected that Jonita will join Dua in the viral mashup of the songs Levitating with Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai.

How much does Dua Lipa Mumbai concert ticket cost?
 

The No Lies singer will perform live in Mumbai today | Image: X

The tickets for the Dua Lipa concert went on sale on August 27. The tickets were available on the Zomato Live website. The prices for the same range from ₹4,400 to ₹27,000 (USD $53 to $329).

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:05 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.