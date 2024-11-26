Search icon
Published 23:27 IST, November 26th 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, Finally Ditches Bachelorhood For Vittoria Ceretti? Rumours Of Engagement Rife

Leonardo DiCaprio has sparked rumours that he may have engaged with his 26-year-old girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti. Rumours started after the gossip post.

Leonardo DiCaprio engaged at 50? | Image: X

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his long-standing career in acting and production. Titanic star is currently preparing for the upcoming thriller drama The Battle of Baktan Cross. However, having a successful professional life, an Academy Award winner’s love life has often sparked public interest. As per the latest buzz, Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio may finally be out of the tag after being single for half a decade.

Is Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio engaged with supermodel Vittoria Ceretti?

The 50-year-old actor has sparked rumours that he may have proposed to his 26-year-old model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti. The speculation began after gossip site DeuxMoi shared an email screengrab on X suggesting that the Oscar-winning actor might be ready to settle down and could be engaged.

Known for his bachelor lifestyle and relationships with supermodels under 25, the news left many people curious, prompting them to check Vittoria Ceretti's age.

Who did Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend’s engaged speculations begin?

The news of Leo and Vittoria's rumoured engagement comes just over a year after the two began dating in 2023. Their relationship is said to have grown stronger, with the couple frequently meeting each other's families.

Engagement rumours first surfaced earlier this summer when Ceretti was spotted wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring. However, sources later informed TMZ that the ring was not a gift from Leo, but something she had owned well before meeting him in 2022.

DiCaprio, who turned 50 on November 11, has long been known as one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, with a history of high-profile relationships with supermodels, actresses, and other celebrities. Despite his numerous relationships, he has never been engaged.

The engagement rumours remain unconfirmed. The couple was recently seen enjoying a holiday at a resort in Fiji. However, Leo faced criticism after reportedly ignoring the hotel staff's traditional welcome, appearing to pretend he was on the phone. Some criticised the actor for being 'disrespectful,' while others blamed the hotel for drawing attention to his apparent discomfort.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:27 IST, November 26th 2024

