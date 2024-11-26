Liam Payne Was Trying To Escape The Hotel Balcony When He Fell To Death: Report

One Direction fame Liam Payne breathed his last on October 16. He was 31-year-old when he was old when he died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month. Several weeks after his passing away, TMZ obtained official police documents that exposed the possible reason behind his death.

Liam Payne died because he was trying to escape from the hotel balcony?

Liam Payne died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires. As per TMZ, the singer was ‘trying to escape' from the balcony when the fall led to his death. As per the publication, ‘Liam hated being locked up in hotel rooms’ and despite that the staff could be seen dragging the singer into his room adn locking it from outside, leaving him with no exit. Screenshots of the surveillance camera in the hotel show the singer arguing with the staff minutes before his death.



Liam Payne died at a hotel in Buenos Aires in Argentina after falling off from the balcony | Image: AP

A group of staff members could be seen shoving him inside the room and taking away the mirror, seemingly to avoid damage. One of the hotel employees even called 911 to alert the authorities of the singer being in danger. The publication cited the employee telling the police, “I don't know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we're a little afraid.” To further prove this theory the publication also mentioned that Liam's body was found with a strap on a bag and a hat, which indicates that he wished to make an exit. Additionally, a brown carry-on baggage was found on the second floor pointing that the singer attempted to first come down from the third to the second floor before going for the jump.

Police rule out suicide as Liam Payne's cause of death

In a significant update to the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, on November 10, Argentine authorities ruled out suicide as the cause of his passing, following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his fall from a hotel balcony last month. The news was confirmed by Deadline. The 31-year-old singer, known for his role in the globally successful boy band, died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Local prosecutors have since concluded that the injuries sustained by Payne were not a result of self-harm or any external intervention by others.

