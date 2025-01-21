Major Security Breach! Dua Lipa Terrified As Fans Sneak In Chile Hotel To Click Pictures With Her

Singer Dua Lipa had enthralled her fans in India last year as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert. However, recently Dua faced a nightmare after her fans reportedly broke the security protocol by sneaking in to the hotel in Santiago where she was staying.

Dua Lipa fans break security protocol?

According to reports, the British singer was in Santiago, Chile for filming a commercial. She was staying in a hotel, where fans managed to enter her private quarters to take pictures. Although, Dua Lipa was unharmed, this incident has reportedly left her shaken.

File photo of Dua Lipa | Source: IMDb

As per reports, the fans not only gained access to the hotel, but also were waiting near the lift and few were even waiting outside her room only for selfies. Dua had earlier cleared that she won’t take pictures inside the hotel.

When Dua Lipa’s security stopped a fan from getting to close for selfie

This is not the first the Houdini singer had faced such incidents. Last year, Dua Lipa was in Paris with boyfriend Callum Turner and that moment a fan rushed up to him while holding her phone. However, before she was able to get too close to Duan, the pop star's security guard shoved the fan, knocking the woman's phone out of her hand. As the moment was caught on camera, most fans called for Dua's protection to be strengthened , but some suggested that the guard’s actions were too strong.

For the unversed, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have reportedly got engaged quietly and are planning to celebrate with their friends and family on New Year’s Eve.

File photo of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner | Source: Instagram