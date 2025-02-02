Game Changer Effect! Yash 'Unhappy' With Kiara Advani's Acting In Toxic? Instructs Director Geetu Mohandas To Re-Shoot Scenes

Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic is always in headlines for some or the other reason. The buzz around the forthcoming movie featuring Yash from KGF franchise, is intensifying as fresh details surface. Amid this there are reports that he is not happy with Kiara Advani’s acting.

Is Yash unhappy with Kiara Advani’s acting in Toxic?

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Yash did not like Kiara Advani’s acting in the Toxic . He has reportedly instructed director Geetu Mohandas to completely scrap the Mumbai shoot which had taken almost a month to complete.

File photo of Yash and Kiara Advani | Source: Instagram

Yash wants the entire Mumbai part to be reshot as he is unhappy with the overall shot. There are also reports that Nayanthara has been taken in as the new lead. Now, the makers are aiming for 2025 end release instead of summer. But as per a report in India Forums, fans of Kiara Advani have blamed rival PR for the same. This comes after Kiara Advani and Ram Charan's latest release Game Changer has tanked at box office. The big-budget film faced tough competition from Venkatesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Nandamuri Balakrishna's action thriller Daaku Maharaj.

What do we know about Yash starrer Toxic?

On the occasion of Yash’s birthday, ie, January 8, the makers dropped first look. The movie is being helmed by Geetu Mohandas and it will explore the dark world of the drug mafia in the 1950s. In the movie, Yash is expected to play the role of a drug lord.

File photo of Toxic | Source: IMDb