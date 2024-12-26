Kannada Actor Shivarajkumar Undergoes Cancerous Bladder Removal Surgery In The USA

Shivarajkumar Health Update: The Kannada hero has been in the headlines for his blockbuster films but this time his health has become a concern for fans. Despite his busy schedule in the film industry, where he currently has six movies in line, Shivanna also faces a challenging period. On December 19, the Jailer actor travelled to Florida for surgery, though the specific issue wasn’t disclosed initially. Reports now confirm that he underwent bladder cancer surgery and is in stable condition.

Shiva Rajkumar undergoes bladder removal surgery in the US, now stable: reports

Shiva Rajkumar underwent a successful bladder cancer surgery in the US on Wednesday. His family and doctors confirmed that he is stable and recovering well. A family member and the surgeon, Dr Murugesh Manoharan, shared the news via video. In the clip, Dr Murugesh revealed that an artificial bladder was created using the actor's intestine, and his condition remains stable.

“We are pleased to share an update regarding Shiva Rajkumar’s recent medical procedure. The surgery, performed earlier today, was successful, and we are glad to report that Shiva Rajkumar is now in stable condition and recovering well (sic),” the doctor stated in the video.

The actor is currently under observation to ensure a smooth recovery, receiving excellent care from a dedicated team of skilled doctors and medical staff, as per a statement from his family.

When Shivarajkumar jets off to Miami Cancer Institute for treatment

Before departing for the United States, Shiva Rajkumar expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support he had received from fans and well-wishers.

Shivarajkumar | Image: X