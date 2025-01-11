Published 15:01 IST, January 11th 2025
J Hope Gives THIS Response To BTS Army When Asked About Tour In India
BTS member Jhope, fondly called Hobi or Sunshine by the ARMY, is the second member who got discharged from his mandatory military service after Jin.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
BTS member J Hope lovingly called as Hobi or Sunshine completed his 18 months of military service in South Korea on October 17, 2024. J-Hope was the second member of the group to begin his military training and is now officially discharged. Post this, the rapper had announced his solo tour Hope on the Stage and now he has responded to a fan whether there will be tour in India or not.
J Hope to perform in India?
Taking to the online fan platform Weverse on Saturday morning, the BTS rapper replied to a few of his fan comments. A fan posted a comment, "I'm so sad. I couldn't even work after this news. I don't think BTS will come to Brazil." Responding to the person, J-Hope wrote, “If I have a chance, I'll be there. Much love (green and yellow heart emojis).” A comment read, "J-Hope, what about India?" He said, “love you guys “.
A person shared an old photo of J-hope holding a Chilean national flag and smiling. The caption read, "Hobi! Please come to Chile. We need you here!!" He responded, “That's a good memory.
What do we know about J Hope’s tour?
The world tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, at the KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2. J-Hope will then visit 14 cities across Asia and North America, including Osaka, Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City and Singapore, performing two-night shows at each venue.
In Asia, J-Hope will perform in Manila on April 12-13, Saitama on April 19-20, and Singapore on April 26-27. The tour will then make stops in Jakarta on May 3-4, Bangkok on May 10-11, Macau on May 17-18, and Taipei on May 24-25. J-Hope will conclude the tour with a grand finale in Osaka, Japan, on May 31-June 1.
BTS is set to reunite by mid-2025. Suga, who enlisted on September 22, 2023, is anticipated to complete his service on June 21, 2025. RM and V joined the military on December 11, 2023, and are expected to return together by June 10, 2025. Meanwhile, Jimin and Jungkook, who enlisted a day later on December 12 2023, are due to finish their service on June 11, 2025.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 15:01 IST, January 11th 2025