J Hope Gives THIS Response To BTS Army When Asked About Tour In India

BTS member J Hope lovingly called as Hobi or Sunshine completed his 18 months of military service in South Korea on October 17, 2024. J-Hope was the second member of the group to begin his military training and is now officially discharged. Post this, the rapper had announced his solo tour Hope on the Stage and now he has responded to a fan whether there will be tour in India or not.

J Hope to perform in India?

Taking to the online fan platform Weverse on Saturday morning, the BTS rapper replied to a few of his fan comments. A fan posted a comment, "I'm so sad. I couldn't even work after this news. I don't think BTS will come to Brazil." Responding to the person, J-Hope wrote, “If I have a chance, I'll be there. Much love (green and yellow heart emojis).” A comment read, "J-Hope, what about India?" He said, “love you guys “.

A person shared an old photo of J-hope holding a Chilean national flag and smiling. The caption read, "Hobi! Please come to Chile. We need you here!!" He responded, “That's a good memory.

What do we know about J Hope’s tour?

The world tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, at the KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2. J-Hope will then visit 14 cities across Asia and North America, including Osaka, Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City and Singapore, performing two-night shows at each venue.

In Asia, J-Hope will perform in Manila on April 12-13, Saitama on April 19-20, and Singapore on April 26-27. The tour will then make stops in Jakarta on May 3-4, Bangkok on May 10-11, Macau on May 17-18, and Taipei on May 24-25. J-Hope will conclude the tour with a grand finale in Osaka, Japan, on May 31-June 1.