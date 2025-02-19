Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 11:51 IST, February 19th 2025

NewJeans Vs ADOR Controversy: Major Korean Entertainment Associations Call For Establishing Anti-Tampering Legislation?

After popular k-pop girl group NewJeans terminated their contract with ADOR, major Korean entertainment associations have condemned their controversy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
File photo of girl group NewJeans | Image: X

Seems like controversy between NewJeans and ADOR is not going to end anytime soon. After the popular k-pop girl group announced their termination of their contract with the agency, now major Korean entertainment associations have asked for establishing anti-tampering legislation and they even issued a statement in regard to this.

Korean Entertainment Associations release statement amid NewJeans and ADOR row

Five music associations including Korea Entertainment Management Association, Korea Entertainment Producers Association, Korea Music Label Industry Association,Korea Recording Industry Association and the Korea Music Content Association released a statement saying:

“The five music organisations would like to ask certain agencies and artists to stop manipulating public opinion without any basis to achieve their own interests to ensure the sustainable development of the popular culture and arts industry. We also ask the National Assembly and the government to support eradicating tampering, which is the main cause of conflict”.

The statement further read, “In the past ten months, incidents such as Min Hee Jin’s press conference, Hanni’s appearance at the National Assembly, and the group’s independent activities have attempted to resolve issues through public opinion and unilateral decisions rather than privately through negotiations or legal procedures. The conflict surrounding them continues to this day”.

NewJeans - IMDb
File photo of NewJeans | Source: IMDb

Last year NewJeans sent shockwaves across entertainment industry called for emergency press conference and announced that they are leaving ADOR. They said, “The reason we are leaving ADOR is very simple, and I think the reporters here who know our situation are also all very aware. NewJeans is an artist of ADOR, and ADOR is obligated to protect NewJeans. It is the most basic obligation that an agency has. ADOR does not have the will or ability to protect NewJeans. If we remain here, it will be a waste of our time, and our mental distress will continue. More than anything, there is nothing that we can gain in terms of works, so the five of us think that there is no reason at all for us to remain at ADOR”. However, the agency later said that their contract is very much valid and even asked them to come back.

File photo of NewJeans | Source: Instagram

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan's Ex-Wife Amrita Singh Buys Apartment In Mumbai For Whopping ₹18 Crore - Here's What We Know

NewJeans going to debut under a new name?

NewJeans’ member Hanni took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, “Bunnies…Are you ready?Are you?..I don’t think you’re ready”. The group even unveiled new solo and group photos and also announced their first musical activity and will be making they debut under new name NJZ. However, many fans had mixed reaction and one user wrote, “I'm really curious about their songs now and everything without a doubt NewJeans caught us again”. Another user wrote, “Yay, welcome back NJZ”.

Hanni's post | Source: Instagram

For the unversed, NewJeans is a five-member girl group under ADOR and HYBE Labels. The members consist of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They made their debut on July 22, 2022 with their single Attention which was followed by their debut extended play.

Also Read: Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Is Just ₹52 Crore Away To Beat Ventakesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 11:51 IST, February 19th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: