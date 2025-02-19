NewJeans Vs ADOR Controversy: Major Korean Entertainment Associations Call For Establishing Anti-Tampering Legislation?

Seems like controversy between NewJeans and ADOR is not going to end anytime soon. After the popular k-pop girl group announced their termination of their contract with the agency, now major Korean entertainment associations have asked for establishing anti-tampering legislation and they even issued a statement in regard to this.

Korean Entertainment Associations release statement amid NewJeans and ADOR row

Five music associations including Korea Entertainment Management Association, Korea Entertainment Producers Association, Korea Music Label Industry Association,Korea Recording Industry Association and the Korea Music Content Association released a statement saying:

“The five music organisations would like to ask certain agencies and artists to stop manipulating public opinion without any basis to achieve their own interests to ensure the sustainable development of the popular culture and arts industry. We also ask the National Assembly and the government to support eradicating tampering, which is the main cause of conflict”.

The statement further read, “In the past ten months, incidents such as Min Hee Jin’s press conference, Hanni’s appearance at the National Assembly, and the group’s independent activities have attempted to resolve issues through public opinion and unilateral decisions rather than privately through negotiations or legal procedures. The conflict surrounding them continues to this day”.

File photo of NewJeans | Source: IMDb

Last year NewJeans sent shockwaves across entertainment industry called for emergency press conference and announced that they are leaving ADOR. They said, “The reason we are leaving ADOR is very simple, and I think the reporters here who know our situation are also all very aware. NewJeans is an artist of ADOR, and ADOR is obligated to protect NewJeans. It is the most basic obligation that an agency has. ADOR does not have the will or ability to protect NewJeans. If we remain here, it will be a waste of our time, and our mental distress will continue. More than anything, there is nothing that we can gain in terms of works, so the five of us think that there is no reason at all for us to remain at ADOR”. However, the agency later said that their contract is very much valid and even asked them to come back.

File photo of NewJeans | Source: Instagram

NewJeans going to debut under a new name?

NewJeans’ member Hanni took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, “Bunnies…Are you ready?Are you?..I don’t think you’re ready”. The group even unveiled new solo and group photos and also announced their first musical activity and will be making they debut under new name NJZ. However, many fans had mixed reaction and one user wrote, “I'm really curious about their songs now and everything without a doubt NewJeans caught us again”. Another user wrote, “Yay, welcome back NJZ”.

Hanni's post | Source: Instagram