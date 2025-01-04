Published 21:14 IST, January 4th 2025
Squid Game 3: Is BTS' V Aka Kim Tae-hyung To Feature In Third Season? Lee Jung Jae Spills The Beans
Actor Lee Jung-jae recently addressed BTS' V's casting rumours cryptically. Squid Game season 2 premiered on December 26, 2024.
The second season of Squid Game premiered on December 26, 2024. The 7-episode long season has received a lukewarm response from fans but the ending has set up the show for its third and final season. There are rumours that BTS member V might be part of the third instalment.
BTS’ V to be part of Squid Game season 3?
The cast of Squid Game had an interaction with Buzzfeed UK and discussed about their upcoming season of the web series. When the cast was asked that if BTS V is going to be part o the series. Both Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon were taken aback. Lee Jung Jae then said, “Oh, I can’y say anything about that”, before he flashed a smile.
This speculation and question came after several photo of BTS’ V and Lee Jung Jae spotted together at several events. The Winter Bear singer is currently serving in the South Korean military. He began his mandatory military serviced on December 11, 2023.
Earlier there were reports of Leonardo DiCaprio being part of Squid Game season 3 surfaced. But the rumours were shot down after streaming giant Netflix denied it. They shared a statement and said, “The rumours are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded.”
All we need to know about Squid Game franchise
Squid Game is one of the most anticipated shows globally. The first part of the South Korean series released on Netflix in 2021.
Despite the pandemic, the dystopian game show became the most-watched show globally. The makers have now shared big details relating to the series finale.
