What Led To Min Hee Jin's Shocking Exit From HYBE And ADOR? New Jeans Vs Agency Feud Explained

HYPE Vs NewJeans Controversy: After seven months of internal conflict with HYBE, South Korea's entertainment giant, the former CEO Min Hee-jin has officially announced her resignation. As the mastermind behind the visual concepts of popular groups like NewJeans and LE SSERAFIM, Min Hee Jin's exit has left many wondering what led to this bitter drama.

Why did CEO Min Hee-jin give her resignation?

After a prolonged legal battle, former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin has officially announced her resignation from both HYBE and ADOR. On November 20, Min released a statement confirming, "Today, I have terminated the shareholders' agreement with HYBE and stepped down as an internal director at ADOR." She revealed that the conflict began in April with alleged illegal audits conducted by HYBE. Over the past seven months, Min stated she had worked tirelessly to restore ADOR to its previous state, demonstrating her commitment to the company and its artists, particularly NewJeans.

Min accused HYBE of avoiding accountability for its alleged actions, claiming the company spread baseless accusations and turned the issue into a public controversy. She described HYBE's conduct as unprofessional and harmful, calling their actions "ignorant and irrational."

How did the Min Hee-Jin vs HYBE case begin?

HYBE announced an internal audit into Min this past April, publicly alleging that the executive and her team attempted to take full control of ADOR and called for her to step down.

Min refuted the claims and said the accusation was “retribution for internal complaints and whistleblowing”. Min criticised the corporation's behaviour, stating, "HYBE's actions in 2024 will be remembered as an unprecedented stain in K-pop history." After a complicated couple of months filled with tense words and multiple lawsuits between the parties, which included key moments like the previous shareholders in ADOR being dismissed, Min lost their position as CEO in August but was later offered an internal director role. The members of NewJeans and their parents voiced their support for Min’s return as CEO, while various teams within HYBE filed complaints and lawsuits against Min.

Despite the unresolved conflict which extended with bitter allegations of breaching, and manipulations, Min expressed gratitude to fans, including NewJeans' supporters, for their unwavering encouragement during this difficult period. She stressed that no individual's harmful actions should compromise the core principles of the industry, calling the situation deeply unfortunate.

Min’s resignation marks the end of her five-year tenure at HYBE, which she joined in 2019 as Chief Brand Officer. She became ADOR’s CEO in 2021, overseeing the successful launch of NewJeans. The dispute has led to legal challenges, with Min recently exercising her right to sell her shares in ADOR, potentially intensifying the situation.

Why did NewJeans members file cases against their own agency HYBE?

In between the messy case, NewJeans also took a decisive step by issuing a notice on November 13, demanding Min's reinstatement and the restoration of ADOR’s normal operations. The group also warned that they might terminate their contracts if their demands were ignored. Formed by ADOR in 2022, NewJeans comprises five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, aged between 16 and 20.

In addition, NewJeans have filed several complaints against their agency, HYBE. The issue began when 20-year-old Hanni and the other members raised concerns about their treatment by ADOR during an unexpected YouTube livestream on 11 September. As per reports, the group accused the label of workplace harassment, alleged favouritism, mistreatment, and defamation.

